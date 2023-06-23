As soon as Dewane and I found that we were called to spend a year in New Zealand as senior missionaries representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we began studying the country, its people, culture, and languages, as well as its geography and history. I downloaded an app so I could learn words in Maori. I watch YouTube videos about Hamilton and its environs. Hamilton may not be as fashionable as Auckland or well-known as Wellington and the South Island, but it will no doubt suit us to spend time in a more rural setting.
One of the videos is from an American expat living in New Zealand, sharing her enthusiasm about her new country and how it differs from her native United States, including warnings on how and how not to act while visiting. She emphasizes that New Zealanders, called Kiwis, value courtesy and politeness in conversation, avoiding disapproving remarks even when the truth might be useful, if painful. This extends to sensitivity about what others say about their beautiful country, which they want to be seen, understandably, in the best possible light. In the written comments following the video, however, the New Zealanders prove more than capable of pointing out the shortcomings of out-of-country visitors and their native lands, insulated, as being online does for us, from face-to-face conversation.
As Americans, we are used to being alternately praised and criticized, sometimes deservedly; as residents of a rural town in an out-of-the-way river valley, we are even more used to being labeled, categorized, and often dismissed as either backwards, heathens, or zealots. This does not offend me. It only reminds me to not do the same to others when I might label, categorize and dismiss on the basis of incomplete information, as when I grumbled about a neighborhood couple’s shrieking little girl and came to find that they were the heroic parents of triplets.
As many bashful people are, growing up, I was overly sensitive and reactive to negative remarks on my conduct. I learned to examine the criticism—to see if it was simply a personal habit of the speaker to say such things, or if it was a valid observation and might in fact, be something I ought to work on. For example, not looking people in the face when they shake hands with me. I didn’t find this out until I was in my twenties, when a family friend remarked on it. By that time, it took conscious effort to change behavior which I had noticed with annoyance in others, but not in myself. Life Coach Ramsey Bergeron puts it this way: “For most people, a large part of our self-perception consists of the things we believe to be true. If someone does or says something that contradicts what we believe, it causes us discomfort as we attempt to integrate this new information into what we hold to be ‘true.’”
“When we believe or say we have been offended, we usually mean we feel insulted, mistreated, snubbed, or disrespected. And certainly clumsy, embarrassing, unprincipled, and mean-spirited things do occur in our interactions with other people that would allow us to take offense. However, it ultimately is impossible for another person to offend you or to offend me. Indeed, believing that another person offended us is fundamentally false. To be offended is a choice we make; it is not a condition inflicted or imposed upon us by someone or something else.” (David A. Bednar, “And Nothing Shall Offend Them,” October 2006)
A man can be measured, it has been said, by the size of a thing that makes him angry. “Unfortunately, far too many individuals today are easily provoked…We learn from the Savior that in our quest to be slow to anger, there are times when we must ‘hold our peace.’ We must be forgiving of others and harbor no malice or desire for revenge. And we must seek to love others unselfishly as the Lord loves us.” (Gordon Watts, “Slow to Anger,” Feb. 2003)
Corinthians 13:4-5: “Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil…”
Patty Kennington-Rooks
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
