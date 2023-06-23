Patty Kennington-Rooks

As soon as Dewane and I found that we were called to spend a year in New Zealand as senior missionaries representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we began studying the country, its people, culture, and languages, as well as its geography and history. I downloaded an app so I could learn words in Maori. I watch YouTube videos about Hamilton and its environs. Hamilton may not be as fashionable as Auckland or well-known as Wellington and the South Island, but it will no doubt suit us to spend time in a more rural setting.

One of the videos is from an American expat living in New Zealand, sharing her enthusiasm about her new country and how it differs from her native United States, including warnings on how and how not to act while visiting. She emphasizes that New Zealanders, called Kiwis, value courtesy and politeness in conversation, avoiding disapproving remarks even when the truth might be useful, if painful. This extends to sensitivity about what others say about their beautiful country, which they want to be seen, understandably, in the best possible light. In the written comments following the video, however, the New Zealanders prove more than capable of pointing out the shortcomings of out-of-country visitors and their native lands, insulated, as being online does for us, from face-to-face conversation.



