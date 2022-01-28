Years ago I wrote a letter to a beautiful young woman in my church’s youth group, where I was serving as leader to the 16 and 17-year old girls. I enjoyed spending time with them during Sunday lessons, Wednesday activities, and temple trips. Several were turning 18 and leaving for college, and I wanted to give them a heartfelt goodbye — to congratulate them on their accomplishments and wish them well. I keep track of them through Facebook. Through the years I have admired the way they are raising their families and contributing to their communities.
The young woman I was writing to was bright, vivacious, and a natural leader. I knew her parents well, and through them followed her family and college career. Of course, I had completely forgotten about the letter until she found it while cleaning out old memories, and texted me a photo of it. I don’t remember writing it, but I was glad that I had acted on that impulse all those years ago, because it is something that ties us together. The young woman of the letter is now a self-assured business woman, Aimee, daughter of my now-husband Dewane.
Because of Dewane, I have stayed several times at Aimee and Tony’s home, watched their sons play soccer, observed their interactions with their darling grandson Carter, and enjoyed the banter and by-play of the quick-witted teenagers living in and visiting their home. One of the characteristics Aimee shares with her father is an innate kindness of spirit that is at once encouraging and respectful of everyone she comes in contact with, an irresistible combination.
In the words of Joseph B. Wirthlin, “Kindness is the essence of greatness and the fundamental characteristic of the noblest men and women I have known. Kindness is a passport that opens doors and fashions friends. It softens hearts and molds relationships that can last lifetimes … Kindness is the essence of a celestial life. Kindness is how a Christlike person treats others. Kindness should permeate all of our words and actions at work, at school, at church, and especially in our homes.”
Last Sunday, following Sunday School, I was waiting in the lobby for Dewane. Finally, after asking several people and looking in nearly every room in the church, I found him in a classroom talking to a gentle soul who loves the Savior, but who, since he is less than perfect, considers himself out of place with the rest of us. Dewane was assuring him in his own gentle way that he was needed by all and that none of us, no matter what anyone might think, were perfect.
“When we are filled with kindness, we are not judgmental. The Savior taught, “Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven” (Luke 6:37). He also taught that “with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again” (Matt. 7:2).
“But,” you ask, “what if people are rude?” Love them. “If they are obnoxious?” Love them. “But what if they offend? Surely I must do something then?” Love them. “Wayward?” The answer is the same. Be kind. Love them. Why? In the scriptures Jude taught, “And of some have compassion, making a difference” (Jude 1:22). Who can tell what far-reaching impact we can have if we are only kind?
I think often of a quote, attributed to H. Jackson Brown, “Never resist a generous impulse.” It has changed how I react to those around me, those who need me. My friend Sarah, who lives not far from me and has very little means, often sends me cards and brings me plants in small pots, including the red Christmas cactus that finally bloomed this year. She knitted a lap afghan for my late husband, Clinton, when he was sick. She always notices and compliments what I wear to church. It makes me feel like I matter to her, and it draws me to her.
It is people like Sarah who I hope are on hand when I need them to vouch for me, telling St. Peter to let me through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.