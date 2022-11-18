Patty Kennington-Rooks

Raising five children on a dairy farm taught all of us that the consequences of action or inaction can be tangible and profound. If the dirt bike takes the corner too fast on the ditch road (you know who you are, Jeff), you will be thrown off and your hands and arms scraped raw on the gravel. If someone doesn’t close the gate (it wasn’t me or Jeff), the cows get out and a neighbor calls in the middle of the night, and you end up running around in the dark with flashlights, hoping your ankle doesn’t break in a hole somewhere, hollering and waving your arms at giant herd animals who like it right where they are. If you leave the wheel-line sprinklers on too long, the water makes a river down the middle of the field and a swamp at the bottom. And if you fail to feed the baby calves, or water the rabbits, they die.

Some consequences take longer to spin out. I remember being told many years ago, don’t stay too long in the sun, and to not just brush your teeth twice a day but also floss. Otherwise, you may end up going to the dermatologist to remove precancerous lesions on your face, and you may have root canal surgery, neither of which is pleasant or cheap. I should have listened better, but it is easy to not worry about consequences that may happen far in the future.



