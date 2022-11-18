Raising five children on a dairy farm taught all of us that the consequences of action or inaction can be tangible and profound. If the dirt bike takes the corner too fast on the ditch road (you know who you are, Jeff), you will be thrown off and your hands and arms scraped raw on the gravel. If someone doesn’t close the gate (it wasn’t me or Jeff), the cows get out and a neighbor calls in the middle of the night, and you end up running around in the dark with flashlights, hoping your ankle doesn’t break in a hole somewhere, hollering and waving your arms at giant herd animals who like it right where they are. If you leave the wheel-line sprinklers on too long, the water makes a river down the middle of the field and a swamp at the bottom. And if you fail to feed the baby calves, or water the rabbits, they die.
Some consequences take longer to spin out. I remember being told many years ago, don’t stay too long in the sun, and to not just brush your teeth twice a day but also floss. Otherwise, you may end up going to the dermatologist to remove precancerous lesions on your face, and you may have root canal surgery, neither of which is pleasant or cheap. I should have listened better, but it is easy to not worry about consequences that may happen far in the future.
Some long-lasting results are joyful, for example, watching your grown children raise your grandchildren to be confident, talented, cherished and conscientious people (and the handsomest grandchildren ever photographed). This follows years of careful attention, persistence and wisdom applied with love, something we never have enough of. Even at that, our children and grandchildren, like us, have the gift of moral agency, which allows them to choose for themselves, in spite of what we may teach and how much we love them. We cannot, however, protect them from natural consequences.
Moral agency “is an individual’s ability to make moral choices based on some notion of right and wrong and to be held accountable for these actions.” (Wikipedia) The “notion” of right and wrong, throughout the history of time, is the existence of God’s laws and all earthly laws based on them. Moral agency requires 1) that because of law, there must be alternatives to choose among; 2) we must know these alternatives exist and what they are: and, 3) our ability to choose. (D. Todd Christofferson, “Moral Agency”)
Family Counselor Dr. Lili DeHoyos Anderson talks about Daniel, the Old Testament prophet: “No one could take away Daniel's agency. He was always able to choose God or not. It's not the same as unlimited freedom where you can go where you want to and do what you want to and have what you want. Freedom is a negotiable commodity,” DeHoyos says. “(The Jews) lost the negotiations with Babylon when they were conquered. Their freedom was abrogated but never their agency. Again, just a little note for parents, stop saying things like, ‘I don't want to take away (my child’s) agency,’ that would be way above your pay grade. It's not going to happen … Rules do not take away agency. They're negotiated commodities. We all give up freedoms in order to get benefits, right? … Even in captivity, Daniel has agency.”
She continues, “Self-worth comes from self-mastery. It doesn't come from somebody telling you you're good. Now we tried that in the '80s. You know what? They don't believe you if they're not doing good things ... Our children need to know they are a child of God, a child of the covenant, and a disciple of Christ. How can they feel good about themselves if they don't really know who they are?”
Our ability to choose is one of God’s most important and greatest gifts to his children. “Human agency was purchased with the price of Christ’s suffering.” (C. Terry Warner) This means that those who question God for allowing human suffering might consider that “suffering is less important than the gift of agency, upon which everything else depends, and that none of us has paid a greater price for this gift than Christ.” It is Christ’s suffering that heals ours.
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
