My daughters and daughters-in-law need only post the latest shenanigans of their toddlers or teenagers via text or social media, when immediately they are showered with advice and encouragement from friends and family going through the same excruciating ordeals. Often the responses are so hilarious that the original experience ceases to be distressing and is instead filed in memory for future use when the next mom breaks down into tears of frustration.
I must admit I am envious of this instant group therapy. It would have been a balm to a city-bred farm wife on an out-of-town acreage dedicated to cows and heavy machinery, to have a girl back-up chorus when it came to raising mid-teen boys who were taller and stronger than me and getting smarter by the day. Not that the mid-teen boys didn’t turn out to be remarkable hard-working men whose wives love them, but at the time I could have used more help. My daughters, of course, were always and still are a balm of blessing to me.
Despite the complaining, however, having children is SO worth it. The best thing I ever did, other than marrying my children’s father. It is a joy to watch my children deal with their own little darlings. My mother-in-law, Carol Kennington, used to say that as we got older, we became more like ourselves. A grumpy old man was most likely a grumpy young man. I vowed then to be a kind young lady so that I could become a kind (if eccentric) old lady. (The results are not yet in.)
In National Institute of Mental Health studies, MRI scans suggest that neurons are being added to a child’s brain until the age of 10-12, while physical brain maturity takes another 10-12 years. “The fact that the decision-making centers of the brain continue to develop well into the early twenties could mean that troubled teenagers still have the time as well as the physiology to learn how to control their impulsive behaviors.”
Hopeful words, but in the meantime, parents provide the oversight teenagers need while the frontal lobe is still developing. Thus the question asked in an article in The Economist titled, “Why People Get Happier As They Get Older”: Do people get happier as they get older because their adolescents are now adults?
“ … Enjoyment and happiness dip in middle age, then pick up; stress rises during the early 20s, then falls sharply; worry peaks in middle age, and falls sharply thereafter; anger declines throughout life; sadness rises slightly in middle age, and falls thereafter… Older people have fewer rows and come up with better solutions to conflict. They are better at controlling their emotions, better at accepting misfortune and less prone to anger.”
Perhaps this is because older people show more gratitude — an attainment associated with emotional maturity. Teaching children to be grateful can’t help but aid in maturing those developing neurons. “Gratitude is a way for people to appreciate what they have instead of always reaching for something new in the hopes it will make them happier.” (Harvard University, “Giving Thanks Can Make You Happier.”) This is also not to say that getting older doesn’t have its moments; it does. But I am truly astounded at the multitude of God’s blessings, of faith, family, and country; of the sweet life I have had and continue to live.
I know what it is like to lose a beloved spouse. Many elderly live in reduced circumstances and are ill. “The way to feel better about your own situation is to improve someone else’s circumstances … To those who are ill and suffering pain and the vicissitudes of this life ... Our hearts and prayers go out to you … “Thou knowest the greatness of God; and he shall consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain’” (2 Nephi 2:2). And so he will for you.” (Ezra Taft Benson, “To the Elderly in the Church”)
“We cannot do what we once did, but we have become more than ever we were before.” (Boyd K. Packer, “The Golden Years”) “You may at last, when old and feeble, learn that the greatest mission of all is to strengthen your own family and the families of others.”
I am ever grateful for mine.
