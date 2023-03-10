Patty Kennington-Rooks

Patty Kennington-Rooks

As a carpentry instructor for youth age 16-24, my husband Dewane recalls one of the Job Corps center directors, a man from eastern Europe. As they became friends, the director observed Dewane’s Christian behavior in an often less-than-religious environment.

He said, “I don’t know how anyone obviously as intelligent as you are needs religion for a crutch. I don’t understand how people can believe in a God they can’t see.” As Dewane remembers, he replied, ‘‘I have seen God and I know him, for I am his son and I lived with him before this life.’”



PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Tags

Load comments