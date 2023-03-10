As a carpentry instructor for youth age 16-24, my husband Dewane recalls one of the Job Corps center directors, a man from eastern Europe. As they became friends, the director observed Dewane’s Christian behavior in an often less-than-religious environment.
He said, “I don’t know how anyone obviously as intelligent as you are needs religion for a crutch. I don’t understand how people can believe in a God they can’t see.” As Dewane remembers, he replied, ‘‘I have seen God and I know him, for I am his son and I lived with him before this life.’”
His friend still didn’t believe him, but as he grew sick with a terminal illness, Dewane visited him. “Every time I went, he would want to talk about who we were and where we came from. He was hoping that those things were true. He wasn’t so confident that he had been right.”
At another, earlier time, a farming neighbor of ours, in his mid-thirties and who had never married, was dying of a brain tumor. He asked my late husband Clinton to witness his holistic will, of all he had in the world—a pickup truck, a rifle, and a CD collection. He was terrified that when he died, he would cease to exist.
Clinton, who sat with him in order to allow family members time away, explained that there was a life outside of this one, a wonderful life, and that he would be returning to his real home. It was the only hopeful comfort he had.
Christian singer Calee Reed was divorced, living in her father’s basement with her small daughter, and trying to break into music. She eventually married—a widower with four children, who had thanked her for a song that helped him through the grieving process.
She remarks in her blog, “The promised blessings that come with a conviction of knowing who we truly are, are countless; in my studying, I've found that those blessings include things like confidence, freedom from fear, freedom from peer-pressure, peace during times of intense struggle and heartache, self-forgiveness, a natural increase in daily discipleship, loving others, forgiving others, perspective in challenges, and more. The
blessings are so useful in real life, so powerful and life-changing.” (Lifesshorteatdessert.blogspot.com)
“I want to tell you, each and every one of you, that you are well acquainted with God our Heavenly Father … He is the Father of our spirits; and if we could know, understand, and do his will, every soul would be prepared to return back into his presence. And when they get there, they would see that they had formerly lived there for ages, that they had previously been acquainted with every nook and corner, with the palaces, walks and gardens; and they would embrace their Father, and he would embrace them and say, ‘My son, my daughter, I have you again’; and the child would say, ‘O my Father, my Father, I am here again’” (Brigham Young, Journal of Discourses, Vol. 4)
“Knowing what we know, how much more do we want to give (our Father in Heaven) something? But He seems to have everything. Well, not quite. He doesn’t have you with Him again forever, not yet. I hope you are touched by the feelings of His heart enough to sense how much He wants to know you are coming home to Him. You can’t give that gift to Him in one day… but you could show Him today that you are on the way.
“You could pray. You could read a page of scripture. You could keep a commandment. If you have already done these, there is still something left to give. All around you are people He loves but can help only through you and me. One of the sure signs that we have accepted the gift of the Savior’s atonement is that we give gifts to others.” (Henry B. Eyring, “Because He First Loved Us”)
“Behold, ye are little children and ye cannot bear all things now; ye must grow in grace and in the knowledge of the truth. Fear not, little children, for you are mine, and I have overcome the world." (Doctrine and Covenants 50:40-41).
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
