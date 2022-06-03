Being behind the times as I usually am, I was surprised to find my grown children trading mystifying memes of the trend in prairie dresses. Although it isn’t really current — it has been going on at least five years. It is supposedly a revival of the 1970-80s Little House on the Prairie television series costumes, a trend that still haunts us, in Laura Ashley’s high-necked, puffy-sleeved, ruffle-trimmed designer dresses and sewing patterns. You can go on eBay right now and find vintage Laura Ashley dresses for $850. Too bad I threw away all those old sewing patterns.
My own 1974 high-necked, puffy-sleeved, ruffle-trimmed wedding dress, made with care by my seamstress mother, is a prairie dress. I still have it hanging in my closet, although I will never be that slender again in this lifetime. My grandmother lent me a shell buckle that came across the plains with her Scottish grandmother, to fasten my veil. I thought it was lovely and didn’t question why I would wear such a throwback.
“The style has surfaced on runways, suggesting the power of nostalgia for Americana at a moment of national turmoil. It could also be seen as a conscientious counterpoint to fast fashion,” according to a September 2018 New York Times article titled “Pioneer Women are Roaming the City.” Just look at the sulky grimaces of the runway models wearing these dresses and ask yourself, “Why would prairie dresses, of all things, be so persistent in an otherwise cynically exhausted culture? “
“ … There is a slowness to it, even the visual identity of it feels slow. You’re not running in it. It’s the complete opposite of those (expensive designer) sneakers. There’s something very gentle and thoughtful about wearing dresses.” A visitor to my garden, who recently moved from Boise’s North Side to a home in the country, told me that although she enjoyed the urban scene and hadn’t considered country life to be what she really wanted, she found that taking life slower, and appreciating the beauty of nature, was healing to her.
At times in our lives, we must run, constantly, breathlessly, daily. Life, children, spouses, work require it. But I can’t run as fast as I used to. I can’t work as long, lift as much, stay up as late. Because I need more time to do things, I am more inclined to listen attentively to grandchildren and friends with problems, not jumping in with my own point of view, but allowing others to finish. I want to learn as much as I can, while I can, and coexist peaceably with those who are different.
When I am not grubbing about in the garden (I’m on the TVCC Garden Tour on June 18 this year, yay!), or wearing an apron in the kitchen because I am constantly spilling on myself, I love wearing dresses. In public, they make me feel serene and respectful. I wear dresses at home when I am cleaned up, have company, and want to be gracious. Graciousness is courtesy, politeness, loving kindness, delightedness, tenderness, benevolence. Add to these Christian virtues, the ability to make others feel welcome and at home. I wondered why visiting college students would, within an hour of arriving, pull a blanket over themselves and fall asleep on my couch. My children told me it was because of the availability of blankets and pillows, which meant this is a house you can fall asleep in, something a college student apparently is on the lookout for, other than food.
I first heard Samuel Johnson’s famous quote, “The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good,” in connection with dating someone I might consider marrying. It is the basis for inspirational talks and prison reform studies and similar quotes by other famous people. It is also a definition of graciousness and benevolence.
“The exercise of benevolence is joy to loving hearts: the more pain it costs, the more joy it is. Kind actions make us happy, and in such joy we find communion with the great heart of Jesus … Christ’s vast benevolence must, from the very nature of things, have afforded Him the deepest possible delight, for benevolence is joy.” (from Charles Haddon Spurgeon)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.