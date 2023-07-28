During the past six months, while looking forward to and making preparations for living in Hamilton, New Zealand, I have become more and more aware of what I will be missing as we leave the Treasure Valley. We let the neighbors know we will be going. (They already knew.) I threw out all the things I don’t want to find in my house a year from now. (A good exercise even if you aren’t going anywhere.) I wandered around my garden, telling my plants to do their best while I was gone. (They promised they would.) We made arrangements for bills to be paid, insurance to continue, and our cars and homes to be cared for. I kissed and hugged all of my children and grandchildren goodbye. After spending much of our lives creating a comfortable life for ourselves, surrounded by family and friends in a beautiful place, we are now tossing it all into the air so we can fly halfway around the world to live among people we don’t know. It is an unsettling feeling.
At the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, we reside in a small dorm room on a campus adjacent to Brigham Young University. Here 1600 young elders and sisters–mostly age 18 and 19 years–are housed and receive language and missionary training, along with 70 senior couples in ages ranging from their 50s to their 80s. All of these will eventually leave the MTC for places ranging from Uttar Pradesh, Mongolia, to Santiago, Chile; from Botswana to Taipei to Berlin, Germany; from North Carolina to Seattle.
One afternoon, Elder (Dewane) Rooks and I came across a young elder sitting on a brick wall, who had just finished a call to his parents and looked a little dispirited. We asked him how he was, and he told us that although he was homesick, he was doing his best to learn Spanish, and that he would be leaving for Peru in a few weeks. I told him I would be missing my grandchildren, too, but that when we were in New Zealand, we would meet young missionaries like him that would be like my own grandchildren.
So, for several weeks we live at a temporary address. We learn how to be missionaries by studying the lives of those who loved and served others—most importantly, Jesus Christ and his disciples, together with the doctrines of faith in Jesus Christ and in his atonement, repentance, baptism and the sacrament, the gift of the Holy Ghost, and enduring to the end.
In the 14th chapter of John in the New Testament, Jesus gives instructions to his disciples so they can continue his work after he is gone. He tells them not to let their hearts be troubled nor afraid; he teaches them that he is the way, the truth, and the life; that the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, will be with them; and that those who believe in him will do great works. “If a man loves me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.” (John 14:23)
The word abide denotes “remaining fixed or stable and enduring without yielding.” Jeffrey R. Holland explains that “abiding” as an action means to “‘stay forever.’ That is the call of the gospel message to everyone… in the world. Come, but come to remain. Come with conviction and endurance. Come permanently, for your sake and the sake of all the generations who must follow you.”
“To ‘continue in’ or ‘abide in’ the Savior’s love means to receive His grace and be perfected by it. To receive His grace, we must have faith in Jesus Christ and keep His commandments… There is a second vital aspect of abiding in the love of God. Abiding in His love will enable us to realize our full potential, to become even as He is.” (D. Todd Christofferson, “Abide in His Love.”) It does not matter where we live, if we abide in God by serving him, as we serve his children.
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
