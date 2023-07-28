Patty Kennington-Rooks

Patty Kennington-Rooks

During the past six months, while looking forward to and making preparations for living in Hamilton, New Zealand, I have become more and more aware of what I will be missing as we leave the Treasure Valley. We let the neighbors know we will be going. (They already knew.) I threw out all the things I don’t want to find in my house a year from now. (A good exercise even if you aren’t going anywhere.) I wandered around my garden, telling my plants to do their best while I was gone. (They promised they would.) We made arrangements for bills to be paid, insurance to continue, and our cars and homes to be cared for. I kissed and hugged all of my children and grandchildren goodbye. After spending much of our lives creating a comfortable life for ourselves, surrounded by family and friends in a beautiful place, we are now tossing it all into the air so we can fly halfway around the world to live among people we don’t know. It is an unsettling feeling.

At the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, we reside in a small dorm room on a campus adjacent to Brigham Young University. Here 1600 young elders and sisters–mostly age 18 and 19 years–are housed and receive language and missionary training, along with 70 senior couples in ages ranging from their 50s to their 80s. All of these will eventually leave the MTC for places ranging from Uttar Pradesh, Mongolia, to Santiago, Chile; from Botswana to Taipei to Berlin, Germany; from North Carolina to Seattle.



PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Tags

Load comments