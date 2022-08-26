When I was a curious little girl, I believed that the earth and everything in it was there just for me, so I could have a family to love and a world to explore. I rode bikes with my sisters, grew my first flowers, looked at the moon through my dad’s telescope, poked in tidepools at the beach, and wandered the hills with my dog, Buddy. It didn’t occur to me that millions upon millions of God’s children were similarly blessed.
After maturing into a grandmother of twenty, the essentials have not changed — my Father in Heaven did provide me with a family to love and a world to explore, one among millions upon millions. I haven’t finished exploring the world yet. I will need an eternity to spend with my excellent husband, children and grandchildren, one of the sweet expectations of the life to come.
In Sunday School last week, Tim, the discussion leader, asked what three ways the Gospel of Jesus Christ has blessed our lives. I jotted down three things: the gospel has given me 1) a purpose for living, 2) peace of mind, and 3) something bigger than myself — a place in the universe. Others might give different answers to this question, but these things are important to me. The purpose of my life is to become like Jesus Christ. Peace of mind follows that determination. I spent many years wishing for peace of mind, and was only able to achieve it after letting go of things that kept me firmly planted in the world, things that kept me from truly following the Savior.
“Live in such a way that people who know you but don’t know Christ, will want to know Christ because they know you.” (Author unknown). We become like him by loving those around us, whether they are lovable or not; by being forgiving — by letting go of many things that don’t really matter; of being grateful and truthful; of learning in humility from those who may have more to teach us than we know; by daily acts of service, and by showing a patient grace of spirit rather than judgment and criticism. These are characteristics of Jesus Christ that we can adopt right now, today, that over time will utterly change us.
“Forgiveness is difficult, especially when you’ve been hurt in a way that you never thought possible … It is not within us to be able to forgive freely and without condition. But that’s why … forgiveness of another is such a powerful testimony of Christ’s presence in your life. You know how badly offense hurts. And you know how freely Christ forgave you in spite of your own offenses. Colossians 3:13 instructs us: ‘as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.’ Let go of that burden of bitterness and resentment and freely forgive. When you do, others will see Christ in you.
“In Micah 6:8 we read that what God requires of his own is ‘to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God …’ James 1:19-20 says ‘let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God …’ When you display a gentle spirit and respond maturely rather than blow steam and react emotionally, you are showing others that your faith and trust is in God, who can work out any situation.” (Cindi McMenaman, crosswalk.com)
All this takes not only resolve, but quiet daily courage. It may be invisible to everyone but you. “Courage becomes a living and an attractive virtue when it is regarded not only as a willingness to die manfully, but as the determination to live decently.” (Thomas S. Monson, “Courage Counts,” November 1986 Ensign)
As time goes on, more of those I love leave this planet and journey to the next phase, as will we all, eventually. Our place in God’s remarkable universe will continue into eternity, with all the expanding love and exploration our Father in Heaven has in store for us. “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Cor. 2:9)
PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
