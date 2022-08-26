Patty Kennington-Rooks

When I was a curious little girl, I believed that the earth and everything in it was there just for me, so I could have a family to love and a world to explore. I rode bikes with my sisters, grew my first flowers, looked at the moon through my dad’s telescope, poked in tidepools at the beach, and wandered the hills with my dog, Buddy. It didn’t occur to me that millions upon millions of God’s children were similarly blessed.

After maturing into a grandmother of twenty, the essentials have not changed — my Father in Heaven did provide me with a family to love and a world to explore, one among millions upon millions. I haven’t finished exploring the world yet. I will need an eternity to spend with my excellent husband, children and grandchildren, one of the sweet expectations of the life to come.



PATTY KENNINGTON-ROOKS is a long-time resident of the western Treasure Valley, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

