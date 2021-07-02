If you have ever driven a six-person UTV, utility task vehicle or side-by-side, on a red-rock-jeeping trail in Moab, Utah, you have more nerve than I ever will. My three sons, my grandson, Carter, and my son-in-law, Mark (who drove the Jeep Commando), took the adventuring relatives down the 10-mile Fins & Things trail, which is marked “moderate.” This means “the residual walls of hard sedimentary rock that remain standing after surrounding rock has been eroded away,” known as rock ﬁns, are only up to 6-foot cliffs instead of that much higher. Your abs commensurately have that much less exercise even though UTVs have heavy duty shocks. If only we’d rented those Razors we could have buzzed up and down those rocks like mosquitos.
Eighteen-year-old Carter did a masterful job of navigating the Fins & Things. Fortunately there were small children in the group so I was able to retire halfway through the trail and accompany them back to the condos without totally losing face. I admit the compulsion that drives us humans to push ourselves (and our vehicles) can reward us with heightened physical capacity and magniﬁcent scenery.
So is this why we continue to throw ourselves out there?
Where does the compulsion come from? A New York Times review of the Pixar movie “Soul,” ﬁnds that it “tackles some of the questions that many of us have been losing sleep over since childhood: Why do I exist? What’s the point of being alive? What comes after?”
The hero of “Soul,” Joe Gardner, on his way to a longed-for gig as a jazz pianist, accidentally loses his life after falling into a manhole. He ﬁnds himself on a conveyor belt to the “Great Beyond” along with other humans whose lives are at an end. Attempting to return to his jazz gig, Joe pushes his way into the “Great Before,” a pre-existent garden of learning where individuals gain the capacity to experience life on earth.
Here Joe mentors the entity called “22,” who fears becoming human. In Joe’s desperation to return they both end up on earth, where they learn from and help each other. Through seeing the world through her eyes, and because of his own sacriﬁce for her, Joe is allowed to continue living. He finds greater meaning and purpose and is at peace with what will come after. 22 gains the courage to leave the Great Before, to fully live life on earth.
To the prophet Job, the Lord says, “Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth?. . .When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?” (Job 38:4, 7) He reminds Jeremiah, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctiﬁed thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations” (Jeremiah. 1:5).
Coming to earth is cause for joyful song. Not having the chance to experience mortal life, on the other hand, is a condemnation. In Isaiah 14:12 we read, “How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou out down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!”
Revelations 12:7-9 reads, “Now war arose in heaven, Michael and his angels ﬁghting against the dragon. And the dragon and his angels fought back, but he was defeated, and there was no longer any place for them in heaven.
“And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world — he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.” Satan’s rebellion and fall from heaven left him and his followers without the blessings of a body, worlds without end. Our presence here is a conﬁrmation that we chose to live on earth fully and with purpose, even with its joys and sorrows.
We accept Helen Keller’s challenge: “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.