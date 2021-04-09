In a large family, you take on certain roles depending on your personality and your position in the family. One of my roles was to protect my six sisters from lizards and stray skunks while emptying the trash in the dark. Why this was my job, I have no idea, since I am less than physically imposing. Possibly because I was unafraid of much of anything, with the exception of large barking dogs that outweighed me, even if they were just trying to be friendly.
This fearlessness followed me into adulthood. I have spoken in front of Administrative Law Judges, county magistrates, and various officials and political leaders in ways I never anticipated, often for the benefit of those who couldn’t speak for themselves. I never thought of myself as an advocate, although I was one. It just seemed that something needed to be said. I was able to express myself, and, for good or ill, I was unafraid of the consequences.
My daughter-in-law Brielle, also diminutive, is articulate and unafraid. She single-handedly formed and fostered a group of parents who did their best to safely open their neighborhood schools, among the last of the school districts in Arizona to do so. Something needed to be done, and she was willing to do it. This group of parents supported each other by finding alternative ways of educating their children. They interacted with decision makers until the school district finally responded. Brielle did not hesitate when action was needed.
“Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened” (Matthew 7:7-8). In this well-known passage, it is we that must make the first move, allowing Heaven to respond. Inherent in this is the power of choice.
“You are an agent, not an object. You have the ability to act and to do whatever it is that you choose to do. You have been taught everything that you need to be successful in life. Now it is up to you to go forward in faith and to act, rather than to sit back and wait to be acted upon.” (David A. Bednar, “Act… Not… Acted Upon”)
In Latter-day Saint theology, moral agency is an essential principle of our journey on earth. It shows who we are and what we are willing to do in order to follow the example of Jesus Christ. “And now, behold, if Adam had not transgressed he would not have fallen, but he would have remained in the garden of Eden. And all things which were created must have remained in the same state in which they were after they were created; and they must have remained forever, and had no end.
“And they would have had no children; wherefore they would have remained in a state of innocence, having no joy, for they knew no misery; doing no good, for they knew no sin. But behold, all things have been done in the wisdom of him who knoweth all things.
“Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy.
“And the Messiah cometh in the fulness of time, that he may redeem the children of men from the fall. And because that they are redeemed from the fall they have become free forever, knowing good from evil; to act for themselves and not to be acted upon, save it be by the punishment of the law at the great and last day, according to the commandments which God hath given” (2 Nephi 2:22-26).
In the wisdom of him who knoweth all things, Adam and Eve are not condemned for taking the risk of coming to earth and allowing their children to do the same. If mortal life is difficult, it is meant to be that way. Because of it we seek our Lord’s help, even as he waits for us to ask him, that we might act, choose, and have joy.
