ONTARIO — On Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., The Celebration Church of God, in conjunction with Foundations in Genesis Idaho, will be hosting a special speaker. Speaker and author Patrick Nurre's talk is titled "The Biblical View of Yellowstone," and will take place at the church, 585 N.W. 1st St., Ontario.
When he was in second grade, Nurre made his first big find: A large dinosaur bone in the alley behind his house. This early interest led to a lifelong study of the world of geology. Today he conducts geology classes (PreK-12) and seminars in the Seattle area. He speaks to many groups, homeschool and church conventions. He also leads a variety of of geology field trips every year, including Yellowstone Park, where he helps families discover the Biblical geology of the park.
Nurre is the vision behind Northwest Treasures, devoted to creating excellent geology kits, curricula, classes, and tours/field trips for all ages. He has written 17 books on geology for PreK-12. He is a long-standing participant in the International Association of Creation. He and his wife and children live in Bothell, Washington.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
The church also will be hosting its regular potluck lunch that day at 1 p.m. if anyone would like to join for lunch.
A voluntary offering will be taken at the end of the event to defray Nurre's expenses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.