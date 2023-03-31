ONTARIO — On Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., The Celebration Church of God, in conjunction with Foundations in Genesis Idaho, will be hosting a special speaker. Speaker and author Patrick Nurre's talk is titled "The Biblical View of Yellowstone," and will take place at the church, 585 N.W. 1st St., Ontario.

When he was in second grade, Nurre made his first big find: A large dinosaur bone in the alley behind his house. This early interest led to a lifelong study of the world of geology. Today he conducts geology classes (PreK-12) and seminars in the Seattle area. He speaks to many groups, homeschool and church conventions. He also leads a variety of of geology field trips every year, including Yellowstone Park, where he helps families discover the Biblical geology of the park.



