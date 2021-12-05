Think about this one: It has taken the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to force the VA to pay for emergency care at non-VA facilities. This ruling is an example of the fight that veterans have in receiving medical care through the VA. I don’t know about you. but I would have thought that if a military person who has served and who is getting care through the VA and that person had an emergency away from the VA and ended up in an emergency room, that the VA would automatically cover the expense. Not necessarily so. And, I am sure the challenge will again creep into the system as time goes on. A fix for now, but getting payback for what has already been spent will be another challenge for our veterans and their families, let alone getting the news out to them for them to get reimbursed for past expenses. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of veterans that have been affected by this ruling. By the way this case was settled back in 2019 and care at non-VA locations in an emergency needs to follow specific criteria that we have to follow. At least we are not being turned down flat, like it was before the U.S. Court of Appeals.
What I have been talking about is emergency care. Now there is another type of care that the VA calls community care, of which is the care given by providers outside the VA and must be first authorized by the VA before a community provider will be authorized.
Emergency care is when you jump through the hoops after the event, and community care is one that you jump through the hoops before the care is given.
There are also rules regarding where to go in an emergency. Go to an emergency room, not one of the urgent care centers that are all around because the VA might not consider it an emergency and might not pay for that visit. It truly needs to be an emergency at an emergency room to qualify for the VA picking up the tab.
This discussion today only touches the surface of the VA health-care hoops that one has to go through, and I am sure that some of the rules have changed as I am writing this column. So, when in doubt, please call or go to your VA Health facility or to a trusted Veteran Service Officer and have them explain what you need to get the best care available at and through the VA for you.
Pause, give yourself time to think and establish a game plan and, by all means, do not feel pressured by the system or paperwork. There are many folks who are here to help, so you might end up with a good result. Most likely, even if you have had bad experiences in the past, you will find that with patience and perseverance, a myriad of potential solutions to the health challenges you are facing.
There is hope just as I know when I start a veteran’s article for the Argus it will metamorphis into one that makes sense at some point. Hope is also what we have for the nation, especially Congress and the administration in keeping our Republic together.
Yes, the trials and tribulations of our military service, our war-time experiences and the fight that we have endured to receive the care that we deserve are making some positive strives. All because of the news articles, organizations and individuals which have kept the issues alive. We are succeeding, but still there are many of us in the past who have suffered needlessly, and some still today who are also struggling — so we must never give up the fight for those who still need our help. This mission is one that, if we sit back for a moment, will fall into the cracks of government limbo and never see the light of day. You are the one that keeps the fight alive and you will be the one that fights for your brothers and sisters who can’t fight for themselves.
Remember: Agent Orange, burn pits, using us as guinea pigs for experimental drugs, toxic and noise destructions of our health, mental health issues, sexual assault issues and the many other issues need to be solved before this fight is finished.
When you read the quote below, understand that in today’s world, we must add our women who now are included on the frontlines of battle.
“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” — General H. Norman Schwarzkopf
