PAYETTE
The man who has served as the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Payette for the past 10 years, finished out his ministry in doing so.
According to a recent announcement, the Rev. Duane Vaughn, will be retiring soon. He has been in the ministry for 55 years overall.
An open house celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m .Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.
Refreshments will be served.
