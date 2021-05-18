PAYETTE

The man who has served as the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Payette for the past 10 years, finished out his ministry in doing so.

According to a recent announcement, the Rev. Duane Vaughn, will be retiring soon. He has been in the ministry for 55 years overall.

An open house celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m .Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.

Refreshments will be served.

