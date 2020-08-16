BEND
Keeping her three children engaged in distance learning this spring was overwhelming for Alfalfa resident Christie Otley.
And in late July, when Bend-La Pine Schools announced that students would again be taught remotely when the school year began due to COVID-19, Otley was upset. Her youngest son — an incoming first-grader at Buckingham Elementary with a developmental disability — needed to socialize, she said.
But then, Otley discovered learning pods: small groups of students who meet multiple days a week inside family homes to be taught by parents or tutors, sometimes using the local school district’s curriculum.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we just get together and have our kids learn together?’ [My friends] were like, ‘Oh that’s a learning pod,’” Otley said.
“I’d never heard of this concept before.”
With most Central Oregon school districts starting classes remotely this fall due to COVID-19, hundreds of local parents are considering pods for their children. But two Bend-La Pine School Board members warn that these pods could pose safety and liability risks, and could widen achievement gaps for marginalized students.
“It’s really critical (families) are following all the health measures, like masking and social distancing, otherwise COVID is spreading in pods instead of schools, which defeats the purpose,” said Carrie Douglass, chair of the school board.
Not finalized
Because school won’t start locally until mid-September in most districts, the structure and details of most local learning pods have not been finalized. Parents are still hashing out how many children their pods will have, whether or not they’ll hire tutors or teach the students themselves, or if they’ll stick with local school district curriculum.
Parents have expressed multiple reasons for wanting to join a pod: letting younger children socialize with their peers, bringing back a small sense of normalcy to education, providing child care and/or maintaining academic rigor beyond Zoom calls and worksheets.
Shannon Sbarra — a Bend mother who became interested in pods because she and her husband own a small business and work full time — started a learning pods Facebook group in early August to help local parents form pods. It blew up immediately: As of Monday, the private group has about 1,500 members.
Sbarra also created an online form so families could find the perfect pod. One thing it asks for is the family’s COVID-19 tolerance, which measures how much social distancing, mask wearing and other pandemic mitigation the family wants.
“I’ve already had several conversations with friends who said, ‘Let’s do a pod together,’ and 10 minutes later, we realized we had totally different ideas on COVID and quarantine,” Sbarra said.
More than 500 people have filled out the form as of Monday, Sbarra said.
However, learning pods have brought about some concerns of equity, safety and regulation.
The state of Oregon requires a child care license in certain educational situations, such as if there are more than three children in a group or learning in a place that isn’t their home.
The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division plans to release more specific, pod-centric information on whether licensing is necessary later this week, according to agency spokesperson Melanie Mesaros.
Douglass, of the Bend-La Pine School Board , also mentioned there were possible liability and safety risks for families if pod tutors didn’t receive a background check, or if a host home had a gun in an unlocked place.
Hiring a tutor raises red flags for Bend-La Pine School Board member Amy Tatom, who worries this could prevent low-income families from joining pods.
Affordability factor
“When you see private teachers offering their services, $50 an hour per kid, that is something working-class families simply cannot afford,” she said. “We already have a huge achievement gap in our schools, and we’re going to see that get wider.”
Douglass agreed. She hopes that Bend-La Pine could step in to help bridge this gap by creating diverse pod groups, providing safety tips for families and sending staffers to the pods to help teach.
“I worry if the school district isn’t involved, it will be a patchwork solution and … our most vulnerable kids will fall through the cracks,” Douglass said.
Sbarra and other parents have discussed fundraising, or partnering with a nonprofit organization, to create scholarships for low-income families who can’t afford pitching in for a tutor, she said.
Tatom’s biggest concern about learning pods is the potential spread of COVID-19. These small groups of students will be extremely difficult to regulate — unlike public schools, which have strict state mandates, she said.
“It’s actually not safe, and that leads to clusters of cases,” said Tatom, a family nurse practitioner.
Because of the small size of learning pods, a COVID-19 outbreak would be much easier to trace and contain, compared to an outbreak in a school, Sbarra said.
Despite worries about safety and equity, Douglass said she understands why parents are driven to form pods.
“We have to acknowledge that parents are being left to solve this crisis with very little help from the government, and they’re going to form pods to survive,” she said.
