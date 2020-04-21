The effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have significantly impacted the lives of everyone on a global scale. As social distancing continues to be encouraged and families are spending more time at home, coming up with new ways to feed your family has never been more challenging. Versatile and nutritious, potatoes can be incorporated into any meal, making them a great pantry staple. In this issue of Tater Talk, we’ve included tips on how to store potatoes to maximize their shelf life and two easy-to-make recipes using ingredients that may already be stocked in your kitchen. We hope these simple dishes will be a source of comfort during this difficult time.
Keep them fresh
During the week ending on March 15, potato sales in U.S. grocery stores were up more than 72%. Why? According to produce expert, Produce by Pamela at Blue Book Services, “people are filling their pantries for the long haul,” and potatoes have a relatively long shelf life. Here are a few tips to help keep your spuds fresh for as long as possible.
Cool NOT cold
Store your potatoes between 45 and 55°F and never put them in the refrigerator. If potatoes are stored below 41°F the starch will convert to sugar, which will cause them to have a slightly sweet taste and will negatively affect cooking performance. If potatoes are stored above 55°F they will dehydrate quicker (remember potatoes are about 80% water).
Don’t wash yet
Store potatoes as purchased from the store, without washing yet. It is OK to store the potatoes in their retail bags; however, they will hold up a little better if you remove them from the bag and place in a well-ventilated basket or bowl, as this will allow the potatoes to “breathe” – ahhh!
No light!
Potatoes are living organisms and can reproduce on their own. Light will actually help kick off this process and too much light (sunlight or indoor lights) over time will cause the potato skins to turn a greenish color; the potato may even begin to sprout from the little “eye” indentations. This is normal, but green skins will give the potatoes a bitter flavor. It’s still safe to eat the potatoes. Should they green-up or “come alive” (sprout), just peel off and discard any green peels and sprouts and prepare as desired.
Rotate supply
FIFO means First In, First Out. Place fresher potatoes underneath your storage supply and rotate your older potatoes to the top to ensure you use your older supply before preparing newer potatoes. This will avoid potential food waste and save you money.
Handle with care
Potatoes may appear rough and tough. However, they should be treated gently, as rough handling will cause bruising and cracking. Store them in a dry, cool place like a pantry or in a cupboard, rotate and keep protected or covered away from light, and wash just prior to preparation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.