Paint the park for Flag Day this Tuesday

VALE — The Drexel H. Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Art in the Park on Flag Day, event from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Vale’s Wadleigh park.
There will be the opportunity to improve our park playground and enter a free art competition to win prizes, along with being entered into drawing for a free bike. Registration is on site, for this event for the whole family. For adult volunteers, there will be coffee cards for Dutch Bros.
All volunteers helping paint the park playground equipment are eligible to enter the art competition. Each participant will be provided with supplies and brushes, and will get a chance to create their very own mini mural to be entered into a visual art competition for the chance to win other various prizes. Every one who participates receives a prize and is a winner! Best of Show will win a trophy. Contestants will be given a time limit, and will get to choose their topic and colors. Supplies are provided, but ideas are your own. So it might be a good idea to plan ahead for what you want to create.
This year on Flag Day, “We hope to raise awareness of the flag, the national anthem, the arts, and the importance of giving back to your community on this Patriotic Day,” said Sandijean Fuson, President of the Drexel H. Foundation. So join the Drexel Foundation in this free event, for the opportunity to support the community. You may want to think of a topic that prides itself on being an American, honors our armed forces or Flag, or create a special fathers day mural. You can paint whatever you like on your own Art in the Park mini mural to take home.
Drexel H. Foundation’s mission is to build exposure to the arts and history by providing free multi-disciplined art programs for children.
“We provide a mechanism for citizenship and community art awareness in our ‘Certificate of Achievement’ programs and ‘Art in the Park on Flag Day’. We use the fun of the arts to strengthen children’s self-esteem, and improve our community by teaching citizen involvement. We are excited to the equipment its annual fresh coat of paint. The annual Art in the Park on Flag Day visual art program began in 1999 when the Drexel Foundation painted the Vale Park playground equipment, which had not been painted for several years. Many of the children and adult volunteers participate every year in this fun community improvement event. On May 28, 2002, the City Council of Vale, by resolution, voted to allow the Drexel Foundation to use the City Park for this event each year,” said Fuson, further explaining that, it is another method for reuse & repair, spreading kindness to our world our town to get ready for future Vale 4th of July events, and promote local pride in Malheur County. She also mentioned to bring your bottles & cans for a surprise prize. There is a large amount of support from the city for this event, which is at no cost to the city.
“The council gratefully accepts and supports this endeavor to maintain these facilities and the promotion of the arts among our youth by the Drexel Foundation,” stated the city resolution on the Drexel Foundation’s past and continued support of the youth in the arts for the benefit of the citizens of Vale.
“Thank you to all those sponsors, contributors, supporters & volunteers who help us provide our art programs to the community of Vale,” said Fuson. “We hope to see you at the park on Flag Day!”
So put on your paint clothes, get creative and come help paint the park. If you have any questions, contact Sandijean Fuson at (541) 473-3470 and leave a message.
