OSP: Elk gores man who injured it while archery hunting

TILLAMOOK
A 66-year-old hunter was killed on Sunday morning by an elk he had wounded the day before while hunting on private property in Tillamook.
According to Oregon State Police, Mark David, of Hillsboro, was archery hunting when he wounded a 5x5 elk and was unable to find it before dark.
The next morning, David and the landowner found the bull at about 9:15 a.m., and David subsequently tried to kill it with his bow.
The elk charged, goring the hunter in the neck with its antlers, and despite the landowners attempts to help him, David died.
The elk was killed sometime after the incident. It was not made clear in the news release who killed the elk, including whether it was David on his second attempt.
Following its investigation, Oregon State Police donated the elk meat to the Tillamook County Jail.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.