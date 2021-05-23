SALEM
Congratulations to our 2022 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year!
Whitney Barnes, Vale Elementary School, Kindergarten, Vale School District is one of this year’s regional winners.
Today the Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Oregon’s 2022 Regional Teachers of the Year! Oregon teachers bring their ingenuity, flexibility, encouragement and expertise to classrooms every day in support of their students. During this global pandemic, teachers have overcome constant challenges requiring transitioning instructional models, developing new ways to create important student connections, learning new teaching platforms and so much more.
“Throughout this year of navigating countless challenges and demands, Oregon educators have consistently come through for Oregon’s students,” said Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education. “It is with deep gratitude that we celebrate these 16 Regional Teachers of the Year from across the state!”
Oregon educators were identified through a regional application and selection process facilitated by local Education Service Districts. Applicants submitted testimonials and letters of support and were assessed on leadership, instructional expertise, commitment to equity, community involvement, understanding of educational issues, professional development and vision by a diverse panel of regional representatives.
Each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 award from the Oregon Lottery, and is automatically considered for the honor of 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year which will be announced this fall.
“The Oregon Lottery is honored to be a part of this great program to recognize outstanding Oregon educators,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “Teachers are the foundation-builders for the future. Thanks to their teachers’ hard work, passion, and dedication, students across Oregon are prepared to realize their dreams.”
