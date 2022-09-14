Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program for summer 2023, according to a Sept. 13 news release.

From now until Jan. 15, 2023, students in Oregon completing their sophomore or junior year of high school during the 2022-23 school year have the opportunity to apply to be part of the Senate Page Program next summer. 



