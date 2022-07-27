Senior Meals - Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services

Officials with Snake River Correctional Institution and Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services talk to a patron at a drive-thru holiday meal event for seniors, in 2021, in front of the Malheur Council on Aging office. Included in the picture are Kevin Jackson, SRCI assistant superintendent-CRS (Correctional Rehabilitation Services), left; Sandy Shelton, executive director of Malheur Council on Aging, second from right; and Vicky Brown, SRCI assistant food service manager, at right.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services, a nonprofit organization that serves the Malheur County senior population age 60 and above, has received grants from four private foundations in Oregon, thus far this year. Recognizing the efforts of the agency were the Robert D. And Marcia H. Randall Charitable Trust, Autzen Foundation, the Roundhouse Foundation, and the JTMF Foundation.

Established in 1960, Randall Charitable Trust was founded to improve and enrich the lives of people in the Pacific Northwest by supporting organizations that provide opportunity to the underprivileged, focusing on improving education and social well-being. The Trust provided $10,000 for Malheur Council on Aging home-delivered meals—Meals on Wheels—program for the last quarter of its fiscal year, April-June, 2022.



