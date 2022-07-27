Officials with Snake River Correctional Institution and Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services talk to a patron at a drive-thru holiday meal event for seniors, in 2021, in front of the Malheur Council on Aging office. Included in the picture are Kevin Jackson, SRCI assistant superintendent-CRS (Correctional Rehabilitation Services), left; Sandy Shelton, executive director of Malheur Council on Aging, second from right; and Vicky Brown, SRCI assistant food service manager, at right.
ONTARIO — Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services, a nonprofit organization that serves the Malheur County senior population age 60 and above, has received grants from four private foundations in Oregon, thus far this year. Recognizing the efforts of the agency were the Robert D. And Marcia H. Randall Charitable Trust, Autzen Foundation, the Roundhouse Foundation, and the JTMF Foundation.
Established in 1960, Randall Charitable Trust was founded to improve and enrich the lives of people in the Pacific Northwest by supporting organizations that provide opportunity to the underprivileged, focusing on improving education and social well-being. The Trust provided $10,000 for Malheur Council on Aging home-delivered meals—Meals on Wheels—program for the last quarter of its fiscal year, April-June, 2022.
The sell of Consumer Cellular after 25 years and tremendous growth, allowed John and Tami Marick to devote their energy to the JTMF Foundation which partners with organizations in the Pacific Northwest that are meaningfully impacting the lives of individuals today as well as working to solve long-term challenges. JTMF awarded Malheur Council on Aging $2,500 for its Meals on Wheels program as well.
“With food, milk, and fuel costs increasing exponentially during this time, these funds were much-needed and so appreciated,” said Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services Executive Director Sandra Shelton. “We are so thankful to the Randall board for investing in our organization and to their executive director, Brian Riffel, for taking the time to visit with our staff about our services and needs.
“We are grateful to JTMF for its commitment to seniors in the Northwest and to the nutritional needs of our community’s seniors in particular,” Shelton continued.
Supporting charitable work that makes Oregon a better place is the Autzen Foundation. Founded in 1953 by Thomas J. Autzen, the foundation tends to support smaller Oregon nonprofits, particularly those with social service, arts and culture, educational, environmental and/or youth-centered missions. The entity received a $4,400 grant from Autzen to support marketing and advertising efforts to “get the word out” about the programs and services offered to seniors.
“There is often so little remaining in a budget for communication, but we know that people can’t access our services if they don’t even know that we offer them,” Shelton said. “These dollars will go a long way in helping us to market to those who will benefit from our services, specifically those seniors who want to remain – safely – in their own homes as they age.”
The Roundhouse Foundation of Sisters, Ore., awarded $2,500 to Malheur Council on Aging for its flooring project. What started in 2002 as a collaboration between Kathy Deggendorfer and her mother, Gert Boyle, has grown into a dynamic and unique private family foundation. Committed to ensuring sustainability for the long-term economic success of Oregon’s rural communities, Roundhouse supports programs that inspire creativity and collaborations.
“It has been a genuine pleasure to get to know trustee Erin Borla and other Roundhouse staff,” Shelton said. “They are committed to rural communities and helping nonprofit organizations to carry out their missions. Their gift helped us procure other funding for our flooring project.” In addition to foundation support for its recent vinyl flooring project in its dining hall, which replaced the cement, making it safer and more sanitary as well as more attractive, Malheur Council on Aging received a gift of $500 from the Knights of Columbus Snake River Council 1656 and $7,500 from the City of Ontario.
“We are blessed to operate in a community that values its senior population,” Shelton said, noting a recent community fundraising challenge in which a board member offered to match up to $5,000 received from local donations. “While we will continue to seek donations for our programs, we want other nonprofit and service organizations to know they are welcome to use our dining hall as a meeting room; we love being a strong community partner!”
If you know of a senior or caregiver who might benefit from the services Malheur Council on Aging offers, please call 541-889-7651.
