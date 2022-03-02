SALEM — The Oregon Commission for Women announces the recipients of the 2022 Women of Achievement Awards, Karol Collymore and Senator Ginny Burdick. The two honorees are recognized for their dedication to improving the lives of women and girls in Oregon.
This year’s award recipients demonstrated outstanding leadership in promoting equity and diversity opportunities for women. The 2022 awardees will join an impressive list of 105 past awardees, all of whom epitomize the Oregon State motto — “She Flies with Her Own Wings.”
Karol Collymore is the Inclusive Community Senior Director for Social & Community Impact at NIKE, Inc. In that work, she leads a portfolio focused on philanthropy through the lens of race, gender, sexual orientation, and the intersections therein. Before Nike, she was the Public Affairs Director for the Early Learning Division at the State of Oregon. She also served as the Executive Director of the Equity Foundation. Karol has worked with diverse organizations such as the American Heart Association, Pro-Choice Oregon, and Metro Regional Government. Karol loves to volunteer and is currently president of the Cascade AIDS Project board, where she helped lead a merger between CAP and Our House of Portland. She is a member of the Portland Trail Blazers Foundation board (Go Blazers), and she serves on the Hood to Coast Inclusion committee.
Senator Ginny Burdick served in the Oregon Senate for 25 years before her appointment by Governor Kate Brown to the Northwest Power Planning and Conservation Council last year. In the Senate, Senator Burdick was best known for her leadership on gun safety legislation. Laws passed during her tenure include universal background checks for gun purchases; removal of guns from domestic violence abusers and people at risk to themselves or others; and requirements that guns be stored safely. Senator Burdick led the Senate Democratic caucus for five years as Majority Leader and for five years before that she served as President Pro Tempore of the Senate. She chaired or co-chaired several committees, including Judiciary, Rules, Finance and Revenue and Marijuana Legalization. She is most proud of her work on gun safety, tax policy and civil rights. She is looking forward to her new challenge on the Northwest Power Planning and Conservation Council.
Awardees will be honored in a virtual ceremony on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. when the Women’s History Month Proclamation from the Governor’s Office will also be read. The online event is free and open to the public. Registration is required, which can be done via this link: Webinar Registration — Zoom
Since 1985, the OCFW has presented the Women of Achievement Awards to women who are exemplary role models and actively promote the status of women across the state. This year’s awardees continue this tradition with their demonstrated commitment to excellence in serving diverse and historically marginalized Oregon women.
The Oregon Commission for Women was legislatively established in 1983 to advance equity for girls and women in the state. The commission advocates for state-level and local policy changes that improve the lives of women; promotes leadership development and representation of women in elected positions; and serves as a liaison for Oregonian women, state agencies, and community-based organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.