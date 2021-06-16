NEWBERG — Alumnus from Ontario and Weiser made the list for academic achievement while attending George Fox University, according to a news release from the school on June 11.

Ethan Wood, of Ontario, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and Benjamin Wootton, of Weiser, a senior majoring in biology were among the students who earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.”

