FOREST GROVE — Local students were named to the dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Elizabeth Ellen Swetland, of Ontario, made the list for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 terms.
Also on the list for the spring 2021 term was Eileen Froshiesar, of Weiser.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest and serves nearly 4,000 students in a diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.