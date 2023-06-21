Ontario Legionnaire become 1st Vice Commander for Oregon

Daniel Burks, with Ontario's American Legion Post No. 67, speaks at a 9/11 ceremony in September of 2022. Burks was just elected to be the 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion's Department of Oregon during a state convention held in North Bend June 14-17.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — In 104 years, there have only been two from Ontario elected to serve in state positions for the American Legion Department of Oregon. Daniel Burks, a member of Ontario's American Legion Post No. 67 is one of them.

On June 16 he was elected to the highest office of American Legion: 1st Vice Commander for Oregon. This was during the 104th Annual Department Convention held June 14-17 at the Mill City Casino in North Bend.



