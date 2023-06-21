Daniel Burks, with Ontario's American Legion Post No. 67, speaks at a 9/11 ceremony in September of 2022. Burks was just elected to be the 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion's Department of Oregon during a state convention held in North Bend June 14-17.
ONTARIO — In 104 years, there have only been two from Ontario elected to serve in state positions for the American Legion Department of Oregon. Daniel Burks, a member of Ontario's American Legion Post No. 67 is one of them.
On June 16 he was elected to the highest office of American Legion: 1st Vice Commander for Oregon. This was during the 104th Annual Department Convention held June 14-17 at the Mill City Casino in North Bend.
Burks holds many positions within the organization, including Post Commander right here in Oregon; National Legislative Council assigned to U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario; National Veterans Education and Employment; as well as sitting on several state committee and commissions.
Burks "knows he has some big shoes to fill," reads a news release about his new role.
"It is a great responsibility that reflects upon the community, as well," it reads.
Burks commits most of his time to helping veterans and their families; the Ontario community; and programs sponsored by The American Legion providing children and youth help and aid, recreation (such as Scouts), and scholarship opportunities.
Burks is active in promoting the Legion's “Be The One” campaign, which strives to end veteran suicide, because even 1 is far too many."
With this, he will have the opportunity to be considered for the State Commander position.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.