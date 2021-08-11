SCIO — The statewide tuition-free online public school Willamette Connections Academy is proud to announce the honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The list recognizes hundreds of students in grades K-5 from every corner of the state for their academic excellence.
Ontario kindergartener Aria Henderson, was among those in eastern Oregon to make the honor roll for the second semester.
“All of us at Willamette Connections Academy are excited to offer special recognition to this list of Honor Roll students,” said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy Assistant Principal for Grades K-5. “Families have been through so much this past year and a half, it’s been gratifying to see students succeeding academically in a stable high-quality learning environment with minimal interruptions.”
To qualify for the honor roll, students in kindergarten through 5th grade must receive “A’s” in all their classes during the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“This past school year, many new families were interested in Willamette Connections Academy’s established, tuition-free full-time online school,” noted Engelhardt. “Some of those families who experienced online learning with our school during the pandemic have decided to keep their students in virtual schooling for other purposes such as a customized education or a flexible schedule.”
Enrollment is now open for the 2021-22 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit www.WillametteConnections Academy.com or phone (888) 478-9474.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.