Pictured in the back row, from left, are Abraham Becerril, Vincent Hunt, Apolonio Banuelos, Henry Garrett, Efrain Juarez-Perez and Luis Cuevas-Cuna; in the front row, from left, are Tevan Frahm, Jisoo Clark, Maria Elizondo, Matt Bell. Not pictured is Katelynn Hussman
Pictured in the back row, from left, are Joshua McFeron, Leonardo Becerra-Garcia, Eutimio Banuelos, Miguel Gutierrez-Cacho, Uriel Herrera, Cole Harris and Juan Corona; in the front row, from left, are Eduardo Amescua Salazar, Nicolas Holden, Moises Macedo, Manuel Ramirez, Chae Ogden-Rothchild and Austin Shepherd. Not pictured is Robert Cano Flores.
Submitted photo
ONTARIO — Students in Ontario High School’s TVT1 and TVT2 (Treasure Valley Technical) welding program, have completed many certifications in their classes this year.
TVT1 (juniors) have completed their AWS (American Welding Society) D1.1, 3/8”plate, 3G Limited, SMAW E7018 weld test. They are currently finishing up their Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour Industrial Safety Certification. By the end of the school year, they will have completed three Treasure Valley Community College welding classes and received twelve TVCC 2+2 credits.
The TVT2 students have passed there AWS- SMAW and FCAW D1.1 structural 1” plate tests in 3G and 4G positions and received there AWS certifications to meet Industry standards. They also, received their First Aid-CPR-AED certifications. They are currently working on their Pipe 2G, 5G, and 6G positions, and Forklift Operator License certification.
