ONTARIO — Ontario High School has announced the names of students who made it on to one of three honor roll lists for the 2022-23 school year. Honor roll students are listed in three categories based on grade-point averages of 3.25 to 3.49, 3.5 to 3.74, and 3.75 to 4.0. Eligibility is based on enrollment in five credited classes which receive a letter grade. Not all courses involve a letter grade.
Grade 12
3.75 to 4.0: Michele Camargo, Diego Chavolla-Ortiz, Maria Elizondo Almaraz, Rubi Gonzalez Nunez, Tyce Helmick, Vincent Hunt, Ellana Martinez Ramirez, Esperanza Miranda, Makayla Moloney, Jennifer Nunez-Martinez, Alexandria Peters, Paisly Porter, Karla Robles, Alan Delacueva Trejo, Angelina Herrera, Eileen Zapico Navarro, Beatriz Gonzalez Juarez, Roxana Herrera, Gabriella Holmes, Josh Fabela Jr., Abbigail Hally, Cristian Nunez Lombera, Aidin Cornell, Sativa Joslln, Emily Eldredge, Karson Jones and Nelson Ramos.
3.5 to 3.74 gpa: Alejandro Ruvalcaba Ruvalcaba, Abigail Swetland, Elgin Garcia, Evesha Rose Brown, Jamis Gonzalez, Dominick Bicknell, Lucas McManis, Ranee Prentiss, Savanna Guzman, Baylie Santoyo, Juljia Zuza, Matthew Bell, Henry Garrett, Irais Hernandez Garlbo, Guadalupe Martinez Gonzalez and Angel Lopez Hernandez.
3.25 to 3.49 gpa: Liliana Hernandez Vazquez, Dalton Le Tellier, Apolonlo Banuelos, Luis Cuevas Cuna, Savannah Nicewaner, Kenzie Klafke, Taegan Campbell, Cheyenne Silence, Eduardo Narvarro Ramirez, Jada Gomez, MaKenna Boss, Esmeralea Flores, Theodore Frahm, Jovie Gutierrez, Robert Stabler, Lour Amayra, Efrain Juarez-Perez, Thomas Parraz and Emmanuel Nunez Munoz.
Grade 11
3.75 to 4.0: Guadalupe Arizmendi-Sanchez, Jessica Cambrano-Silvan, Brooke Campbell, Kira Evans, Malayna Garcia, Sebastian Garfias, Danlella Gonzalez, Beatrice Hart, Itzel Hernandez, Maibelyn Herrera Cid, Wesley Ince, Jessy Juarez Santiago, Brienne Kemble, Aryana Koehler, Esmeralda Martinez, Jasmine Marvin, Jayden Mireles, Theresa Mueller, Silvestre Perez, Sareli Rojo, Ogaly Santiago, Manuel Trapero, John Paul Barrido, Philip Frazier, Jon Fox, Clara Gonzalez Uriarte, Jace Harriman, Angel Ortega, Matthew Server, Alexis Nicewaner, Erika Perez and Moses Martinez
3.5 to 3.74: Laken Herrera, Domanyc Allen-Dolphus, Eliana Escobedo, William Retherford, Ethan Hendrickson, Jamie Greene, Diego Paredes, Mariah Martinez, Martin Benites, Angel Cerezo, Brendan Packer and Alfonso Vega.
3.25 to 3.49: Paola Lopez-Leyva, Roderick McAuley, Yasmin Covarrubias, Samantha Belcher, Aeriana Mendez, Kyla Seebart, Sara Harper, Giovani Alonso, Diego Cruz, Tommy Ishida, Ariana Paredes, Micah Rollins, Zoraya Santana, Carlos Rodriguez and Julissa Almaraz.
Grade 10
3.75 to 4.0: Joanna Anguiano-Cisneros, Sabrina Belcher, Karlie Bennett, Luis Cruz, Blanca Flores, McKayla Garcia, Maya Gomez-Meza, Makayla Goodfellow, Jack Hally, Kiesha Hill, Seth Iwasa, Alexandra Juarez, Akeira Moncada, Janelle Moncada, Jason Nelson, Kyla Olivares, Perla Perez, Azure Porter, Gabrielle Prentiss, Ruby Rocha Gutierrez, Aiden Rocha, Preston Shepherd, Justin Nelson, Micah Banta, Hayden David, Ryan Geddes, Alina Gonzalez, Kaizo Nakamura, Helen Custodio Common and Norberto Salazar III.
3.5 to 3.74: Cayman Campbell, Jaden Anders, Veronica Corta, Perla Flores, Lynda Trejo, John-Michael Byrd, Isabelle Higgins, Elias Smith, Mia Bayes, Ethan Calderon, Adamaris Cerezo-Perez, Brady Cradduck, Colson Johnston, Chelsey McLean, Evelin Mendoza Herrera and Jessika Pena.
3.25 to 3.49: Abel Perez, Jaydon Martinez, Brighid Keary, Madison Fordyce, Tate Recia, Diego Rodriguez, Madaliene Gutierrez and Inez Mendoza.
Grade 9
3.75 to 4.0: Peyton Adamson, Ericsson Arriaza, Esmael Becerril, Matthew Daniels, Alexander Dominguez-Merino, Aaliyah Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Gonzalez, Maya Gonzalez, Carlos Gutierrez, Brian Hernandez, Dayanara Hernandez, Diego Merino-Carrillo, Sophia Midthun, Kody Miller, Robert Parra-Merino, Jazieen Ramirez Hernandez, Briana Robinson, Sophia Romero-Orozco, Marialena Rosas, Nathania Sencion, Kaysen Unger, Paulina Zavala Moncada, Jacqueline Lopez, Gabriel Mayernik, Monica Rodriguez, Pamela Zavala Moncada, Ezra Blankenbaker, Logan Bunn, Cohen Evans, Cruzito Mata, Giselle Robles-Pacheco and Leopoldo Magdaleno.
3.5 to 3.74: Marilee Benitez Martinez, Tyler Donnelly, Alexander Nunez-Martinez, Michaela O'Kief, Guadalupe Ramirez-Cazales, Eduardo Ramirez-Perez, Teague Huddleston and Eduardo Espinoza Luna.
3.25 to 3.49: Gissell Alejando, Jazaiena Martinez, Jeshua Seebart, Carlos Valdivia-Lopez, Mariah Luna, Micah Maxwell, Brodie Hunt, Emmanuel Alonso, Victor Escobedo, Nevaeh Juarez, Aiden Ward, Catlynn Wade, Isaac Gonzalez, Jasmin Ortega-Moreno, Seth Ronk, Ryker Brent, Jose Ramirez-Navarrete and Gage Valencia-Coffelt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.