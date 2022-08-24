Secure & Encrypted
ONTARIO — An Ontario first-grader made Willamette Connections Academy’s statewide honor roll.
A news release from the online public school on Tuesday describes how it is “recognizing student across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the 2021-22 school year’s second semester.
Aria Henderson, of Ontario, was one of seven students in the state to make the honor roll list.
Willamette Connections Academy is currently enrolling students for the 2022-23 school year. For more information, visit WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or phone (800) 382-6010.
