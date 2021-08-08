ONTARIO — On Aug. 1, Patricia Trenkel directed a 6-table relay movement. Winners of the Unit game first in flight A North and South were Patricia Trenkel and Fred Trenkel; Beth McDaniel and Kris Roberts got second; 1st in flight B were Patricia Trenkel and Fred Trenkel, Joyce Whittet and Darlene Hamilton got second, Carolyn Godfrey and Dolly Gill were third overall. First in flight A East and West were Diane and Bob Dutton,

second was Beverly Kasee and Winnie Henggeler; first in flight B was Sharon Wada and Beulah Gray, Diane O’Dell and Marolyn Poole, and John Oglevie and Anne Oglevie tied for second and third. First in flight C was Sharon Wada and Beulah Gray.

On Aug. 4, Glenora Wright directed 5-and-a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the NAP Club Qualifying were 1st in flight A, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; second Diane and Bob Dutton; third, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry, tied for fourth and fifth were Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright, and Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet. First in flight C were Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; second were Susan McCoy and Beverley Kasee.

Games are held at the Elks Lodge in Ontario. Anyone is welcome to join. For more information, phone Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809

Tags

Load comments