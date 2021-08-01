ONTARIO — On the afternoon of July 26, starting at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Ontario, Patricia Trenkle directed a five and a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the NAP Club Qualifying game, included 1st in flight B, Bob and Diane Dutton; and Beth McDaniel and Kris Roberts were second. First in flight C were Dale and Wanda Scheer; and Jana Schafield and Sharon Wada were second.
On the evening of July 28, Glenora Wright directed a four and a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the Club Championship game included first in flight A, Beth McDaniel and Dolly Gill; and Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright were second. First in flight B/C were Bob and Diane Dutton; and Jana Schafield and Sharon Wada were second.
Anybody interested in playing is encouraged to join. For more information, phone Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809.
