ONTARIO — After a 15-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the Ontario Bridge Club began playing again; the group plays each Monday and Wednesday. Due to the Fourth of July Holiday, there was no bridge game on July 5.
On Wednesday, July 7, Glenora Wright directed a five-table Howell Movement. Beverly Kasee and Susan McCoy were first in Flights A and B. Dale and Wanda Scheer placed second in Flights A and B. Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright were third in Flight A. Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet were fourth in Flight A. Doris and Hugh Homan placed second in Flight C.
The Ontario Bridge Club is an American Contract Bridge League.
