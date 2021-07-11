Ontario Duplicate Bridge players pick up game after long pause due to pandemic

Bridge players concentrate on their bids as they begin the third of 27 hands of duplicate bridge game in October of 2015. The group recently took a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now playing in person again on Mondays and Wednesdays.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — After a 15-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the Ontario Bridge Club began playing again; the group plays each Monday and Wednesday. Due to the Fourth of July Holiday, there was no bridge game on July 5.

On Wednesday, July 7, Glenora Wright directed a five-table Howell Movement. Beverly Kasee and Susan McCoy were first in Flights A and B. Dale and Wanda Scheer placed second in Flights A and B. Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright were third in Flight A. Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet were fourth in Flight A. Doris and Hugh Homan placed second in Flight C.

The Ontario Bridge Club is an American Contract Bridge League.

Tags

Load comments