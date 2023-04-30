ONTARIO — On April 24, Patricia Trenkel and David Kaber directed a five-table Mitchell movement Charity game. Results follow.
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Kris Roberts.
Flight B: 1st, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill
East/West
Flight A and B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Kris Roberts.
Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 3rd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada
On April 26, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a six-table Bye-Stand Relay movement Club Championship movement. Results follow.
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet, and Susan McCoy and Diane O’Dell.
Flight B: 1st, Susan McCoy and Diane O’Dell; 2nd, Kate and Hugh Humphrey.
Flight C: 1st, Susan McCoy and Diane O’Dell.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry.
Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie.
Flight C: 1st, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 4th, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie.
Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie; 3rd, Susan McCoy and Diane O’Dell.
Flight C: 1st, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie; 2nd, Susan McCoy and Diane O’Dell
The club meets at the American Legion Hall in Payette. Games begin at 1 p.m. on Mondays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
"We are very excited to welcome our group of students to starting playing with us at the American Legion Hall," reads information from member Susan McCoy.
For more information, contact McCoy at (208) 866-1809.
