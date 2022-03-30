Ontario alumnus is appointed to assistant county administrator in Washington County

HILLSBORO— After a national search, David Martinez was selected and will begin serving as one of four assistant county administrators for Washington County on June 1, according to a news release from Washington County.
Martinez is a 1986 graduate of Ontario High School. He is the son of Aquilino and Virginia Martinez, having grown up in eastern Oregon, where he regularly visits his family and hometown.
Martinez was appointed to oversee the divisions of Facilities and Parks Services, Fleet Services, Information Technology Services and the county’s Sustainability Program. He will also supervise County Administrative Office operations, government relations, staff assistants to the Board of County Commissioners and will liaise with the offices of County Counsel and the County Auditor.
“David brings tremendous skill and experience to Washington County and we are grateful for his decision to join our leadership team. We deeply value his contributions to the Latino Network and the continued partnership we have with this vital organization,” said Washington County Administrator Tanya Ange.
For the last five years, Martinez has been serving as the Deputy Director of Internal Operations for Latino Network, a Portland-based nonprofit with a mission to positively transform the lives of Latino youth, families and communities.
“We are thrilled to see the continuing elevation of David as a leader in our region,” said Tony DeFalco, Executive Director of Latino Network. “David is an extraordinary person combining heart, operations skills and dedication to community and has been a caring and steady force for Latino Network. While we will miss him dearly, we look forward to continuing in partnership with Washington County and seeing the impact he will have.”
Prior to joining Latino Network, Martinez served in a variety of roles focused on student recruitment, retention and access in higher education in Oregon, including Linfield College, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Community College, Portland State University, Western Oregon University and Willamette University. In the late 2000’s, Martinez was also manager of policy and constituent relations with former Multnomah County Commissioner Maria Rojo de Steffey. Martinez earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Willamette University in Salem.
