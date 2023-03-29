Higher ed Ontario alumna makes dean's list at Biola University Submitted information Mar 29, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MIRADA, Calif — Maile Wing, of Ontario, was named to Biola University's dean's list for academic excellence in the fall of 2022.Wing, a cinema and media arts major, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to list.Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. For more information, visit biola.edu. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Planned Parenthood is Hiring Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette is seeking 17 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 17 hrs ago Wanted Ranch Hand Experience-Tractor Driving, Feeding Cattle, Haying, Fence Building Updated 17 hrs ago
