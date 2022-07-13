Purchase Access

OMAHA — Ontario graduate Jessica Jagelski, was among five from Oregon to receive her undergraduate degree from Creighton University in May.

Jagelski received her Bachelor of Science, cum laude.

She was among 1,962 students who graduated from Creighton. The commencement ceremony was held at the CHI Health Center.

The school is a Jesuit university in the Big East Conference.



