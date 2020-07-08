Ontario alumna completes law school

SAINT LOUIS, Mo.
Fawn Pettet, a 2001 graduate of Ontario High School, recently finished law school. She graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law, earning a juris doctorate with a concentration in health law. Dan Blair, her spouse, also graduated with a juris doctorate and a concentration in civil litigation. In their final year, Fawn received the Leadership and Volunteer Award for Community Service, and Dan received The Bar Plan Foundation Scholarship.
Pettet’s parents are Cindy Dillon and Matt Pettet of Ontario.
