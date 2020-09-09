PILOT ROCK
The new secondary principal for the 2020-21 school year at Pilot Rock Jr/Sr High School is TJ Presley. Presley, an Ontario High School graduate, has been a math teacher in the district since 2017, and served as the athletic director for the past two years.
Superintendent Troy Jerome said the district is pleased to have Presley on the administrative team. “TJ is already a part of the Rocket family. The leadership and teaching skills and experience he has will greatly benefit our work this year for students and staff,” Jerome said.
Presley said he is excited to embrace the new challenges as secondary principal. “We have a great team here in Pilot Rock. The restructure of the administrative team has brought a whole new dynamic to the district, and there has been a positive shift with the culture. We have a dedicated staff that has worked diligently to prepare for this school year and will play an integral role in making this a special year for our students. I’m excited to lead this group during one of the most challenging years we’ve ever seen in education.” Presley said.
Presley received his Bachelor of Science degree in business from Western Oregon University and his Master of Arts degree in teaching from Eastern Oregon University. He was the 2020 Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year for the InterMountain Region.
