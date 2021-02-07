ONTARIO
Oregon Folklife Network partners with Four Rivers Cultural Center and the High Desert Museum out of Bend to support staff folklorists who sustain folklife programming across this large and diverse state.
The next folklorist to come to assist the Cultural Center with coordinating the annual Tradition Keepers Folklife Festivals this year and in 2022 will be Latham Wood.
“We are excited to announce that Latham T. Wood, a doctoral candidate in cultural anthropology at the University of Oregon and former OFN graduate employee, has accepted a folklorist position at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario,” reads a news release from Oregon Folklife Network. “During his time with OFN, Latham coordinated our 2018-19 Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, working with many former TAAP masters to pilot the first of what we hope will be many artist mentorship gatherings.”
Other projects Wood will work on in his new role will include implementing regional public programs with cultural nonprofits in the region, producing and distributing podcasts and videos featuring traditional artists, and fieldwork documenting cultures in eastern Oregon and into Idaho.
The first folklorist to work at the Cultural Center was Josh Chrysler who started in 2017, and who graduated with a masters of folk studies from Western Kentucky University.
