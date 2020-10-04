Although we are officially on summer break, the past couple of weeks have been pretty exciting at Treasure Valley Community College.
We are completing construction on our remodeled and expanded Career & Technical Education Center and getting ready for fall classes.
While construction is finishing, our efforts to fully equip this new building also received a much-needed boost through a donation from Ash Grove. The TVCC Foundation received $25,000 to add supplies, tools and other classroom equipment to outfit this state of the art CTE Center. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and confidence Ash Grove officials have shown for this new project.
We had a chance to host several Ash Grove employees on campus this week to tour the almost completed CTE Building. We showed them the new design and talked about the purposes and uses for each of the new classroom, labs and shop areas. From industrial manufacturing to natural resources and ag classes, this new facility will provide an opportunity for student learning as well as training space for our business and industry partners.
We plan to open this new building in January 2021 with a community open house and grand-opening planned for after winter term.
As we work to complete this building we are already working on our next project. We have a critical need to add a new Nursing and Health Professions Center on our campus. We have already received state matching funds for this anticipated building, but like all of our other projects, we will need to raise the other half. Fortunately, another long-standing partner and friend has already stepped forward to help. As they did with our Science Center, the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation has gifted $100,000 to fund a feasibility study and initial design renderings to help kick-off our fundraising campaign. We are already drafting proposals and researching next steps.
And this could not have come at a better time for TVCC. As we shared over the past year, our TVCC Nursing program has undergone some significant changes and challenges. But our students and new faculty met these obstacles with tenacity and resilience. We are thrilled to announce our nursing students had a 90 percent pass rate on their national nursing board exams (the NCLEX). I’d like to publicly thank nursing instructors Brianne Haun and Amber Smith, as well as all of our part-time nursing instructors and our new Executive Director of Nursing Jill Humble, for their dedication to our students and to our nursing program. Brianne took the helm last fall and she managed to not only keep things afloat but improved the program. She’s amazing! We are in good standing with the Oregon State Board of Nursing and the results of the NCLEX testing show we have been able to preserve the outstanding reputation TVCC’s Nursing Program has earned since its inception.
To our nursing students, I want to acknowledge your strength and fortitude over these past two years. But you did it you survived and thrived and we are so very excited for your futures. You make us proud! And to our new class of nursing students, I hope this reassures you that you are in good hands.
While we are planning for fall, and daily it seems things are changing, this recent good news fuels our optimism and preparation for this next year. It’s an exciting time at TVCC.
