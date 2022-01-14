JOSEPH — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is warning travelers of potential road delays at Salt Creek Summit Sno-Park starting Jan. 15 thru Jan. 17.
Sam Wiswell, a recreation specialist with the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, explains that the cause of the traffic will be due to multiple organizations hosting permitted events through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
“Wallowa County Gamblers Snowmobile Club, Wallowa Avalanche Center, and Wallowa Alpine Huts will all be hosting permitted events from the Salt Creek Summit Sno-Park this coming holiday weekend,” said Wiswell.
The busiest day is expected to be Saturday when the Wallowa County Gamblers Snowmobile Club will host their annual Poker Run. WAC is also hosting avalanche safety education courses that same day.
Parking attendants will be posted at the parking lot Saturday morning to help mitigate parking and traffic congestion. Members of the public should be aware that parking may be limited in the area this Saturday.
“We also anticipate busier than normal conditions for the remainder of the weekend due to additional use from the Wallowa Alpine Huts — Vintage Sno-Cat Jamboree on Sunday and Monday, along with increased public use over the holiday weekend,” explained Wiswell.
Visitors wishing to have a quieter experience may want to consider recreating in other locations throughout the National Forest, especially on Saturday.
