The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Friday.
The meeting will occur via Zoom meeting. The agenda and registration link are available at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and the agenda includes a review of mini-grant applications, a reduction in board size, setting the 2021 meeting schedule, and other program discussions. The meeting is open to the public but pre-registration is required.
The Oregon Legislature created Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead and trout. The STEP Advisory Committee makes recommendations to ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding its programs. The committee’s 13 members are appointed by the Governor and represent all areas of Oregon.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at (800) 720-6339 or (503) 947-6002 at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.
For more information on the Salmon Trout Enhancement Program, visit the ODFW Web site at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP/ or call program staff at (503) 947-6232.
