SALEM
Oregon’s Fish Passage Task Force will meet Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, virtually through Skype. The virtual meeting is open to the public.
The agenda includes four fish passage exemption requests, updates on ODFW fish passage program and other initiatives.
Details on the exemption requests can be found on the ODFW Fish Passage Program website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/passage/ Public participation is encouraged and you must pre-register to provide verbal testimony by no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday (a minimum of 48 hours prior to the Skype meeting). Written comment will also be accepted and encouraged. When registering to speak, provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to and a valid email address and phone number. Two ways that you can register to speak during the meeting are: 1) send an email to greg.d.apke@state.or.us with required information, 2) call the Department at (503) 931-4361 and provide the required information. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment.The nine-member Task Force meets regularly to advise ODFW and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on fish passage policies and issues. Task Force members represent water users and owners-operators, fisheries and conservation interests, and the general public-at-large. The draft meeting agenda and additional information on the Task Force and the ODFW Fish Passage Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Greg Apke, ODFW Fish Passage Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6228 or greg.d.apke@state.or.us.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at (800) 720-6339 or (503) 947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting. For additional information, contact Greg Apke.
