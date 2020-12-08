SALEM
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and partners will host a free, public webinar at 6 p.m. today, to answer questions and share information about the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.
To register for the OCRF informational webinar visit: https://bit.ly/orconserve
Members of the OCRF Advisory Committee and ODFW staff will be available online to discuss this new opportunity for the long-term conservation of Oregon’s fish, wildlife and plants.
OCRF is a new program that supports projects that implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and create new opportunities to connect people with the outdoors.
As of Aug. 10, the Legislature eliminated the General Fund available to this program in the 2019-21 biennium. The legislature encouraged the Department to return in 2021 to request General Fund match for all funds raised through the end of June, 2021. The Advisory Committee encourages members of the public to help us meet this fundraising challenge to increase the amount of General Fund to be requested.
Learn more about the fund on its subpage at www.dfw.state.or.us.
