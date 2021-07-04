SALEM — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded 85 students from its five-state territory a total of $212,500 in scholarships. In Oregon, 16 scholarship program winners will each receive a $2,500 college scholarship.
Among those recipients is Olivia Page, of Nyssa. She is the daughter of Travis and Misty Page, and is attending Utah Valley University.
Scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of Northwest FCS employees and customers and their employees who are graduating high school students or current college students attending classes in the fall of 2021. Any career field or major is eligible. Scholarship winners are selected based on school and community involvement, scholastic performance and educational goals.
Since the program began in 2007, Northwest FCS has awarded $1.83 million in scholarships to 983 Northwest students.
