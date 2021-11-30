Purchase Access

NYSSA — The Nyssa Senior Center will be hosting its last ‘Little Yard Sale’ of the year on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s an opportunity to shop for for last-minute holiday items, clothing and household items.

The event will be one day only and there will not be a bake sale or lunch this time around.

The foot clinic for December will be held on the first Tuesday of the month, Dec. 7, from 8:30 to 4 p.m.

For those who like to play games, there is Bingo every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and game night, which includes Bingo, every Thursday at 6 p.m.

The center is still not open for lunches.

The center is at 316 Good Ave., Nyssa.

For more information, phone (541) 372-5660.

