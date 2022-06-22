Purchase Access

NYSSA — The Nyssa School District is hosting an all-class reunion this weekend. The related events are for anybody who graduated, attended or taught in Nyssa schools.

Activities are Thursday through Sunday, and the events costs $35 per person. This includes the cost for spouse and children if they did not or do not currently attend Nyssa schools.

Events include:

• Thursday at 7:30 p.m., a Tupelo Signing Party;

• Friday at 7:30 p.m., a welcome back program in the auditorium;

• Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., there will be pictures being taken for classes. Attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes early, to be ready when it’s time as there will be no retakes.

• Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., a barbecue tri-tip dinner that costs $22, not included in event fee. There also will be vegetarian options offered.

Each class will have a designated meeting place on the lawn.

There will be an award given to the class which has the most creative use of their space.

It is suggested that each class bring their own tables, chairs and canopies.

The reunion events will be taking place at the Nyssa School District, 804 Adrian Blvd. and will be in the administrative building or lawn, gymnasium, auditorium and cafeteria.

For more information, visit Nyssabulldogs.com, or email Nyssareunions@gmail.com.



