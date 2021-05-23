Syriah Trujillo, who graduated as a salutatorian from Nyssa High School in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, just made the dean’s list at Salem University in West Virginia, where she was recruited for softball. Her mother, Angela Trujillo, says Syriah has been “doing amazing as a Salem Tiger,” and is the starting shortstop for the softball team.

According to a news release from Salem University, Syriah was among other undergraduate students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least nine credits in the semester, which was from September to December. She is a biology undergrad, who is studying physiology and exercise science.

“We also want other students to know that everything in this life is possible when you work hard and remember to always count your blessings,” Angela Trujillo said.

