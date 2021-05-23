Syriah Trujillo, who graduated as a salutatorian from Nyssa High School in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, just made the dean’s list at Salem University in West Virginia, where she was recruited for softball. Her mother, Angela Trujillo, says Syriah has been “doing amazing as a Salem Tiger,” and is the starting shortstop for the softball team.
According to a news release from Salem University, Syriah was among other undergraduate students with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least nine credits in the semester, which was from September to December. She is a biology undergrad, who is studying physiology and exercise science.
“We also want other students to know that everything in this life is possible when you work hard and remember to always count your blessings,” Angela Trujillo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.