VALE — How has the Drexel H. Foundation impacted Art, Culture, or Humanities in our rural community?
This was the theme for the foundation’s Writing is an Art Form Competition.
In 1995 the first Art Camp & Talent Show was held, since then Drexel has added several art, film, humanities, and cultural programs.
The foundation awards prizes for various performing, film, visual arts and even a T-shirt design competition all to engage youth and families.
This year, Kailey McGourty a Brogan resident and Vale High School senior wrote an essay about how the foundation has made a positive impact in our community, which earned McGourty a $250 to Scholarship/Gift Certificate Treasure Valley Community College.
“This is great. We are so pleased to have fabulous partners such as Cathy Yasuda and the TVCC Foundation to work with us in acknowledging writing as an art form,” said Sandijean Fuson president of Drexel H. Foundation.
McGourty is also an athlete and is taking several difficult college courses such as college chemistry, math and advance writing as she is finishing up her senior year at Vale High School.
To write this essay McGourty drew from her personal experiences as a youth.
McGourty writes about how the foundation’s certificate of achievement program impacted her personally.
“Thanks to the Drexel Foundation, I was inspired to create different film projects and find my take on artistic creativity… The Drexel Foundation has done a great job ensuring that the heart of Vale remains vibrant and glowing with positivity.”
You can also visit the foundation’s Facebook or Instagram pages or phone (541) 473-3470 and leave a message for Sandijean Fuson or Kelsey Tolman.
Originally created to help preserve the Historic 1908 Vale Hotel and 1895 Grand Opera House, Drexel H. Foundation continues to work towards the goal to create an art center in a portion of the Grand Opera House and artist residency spaces in the Vale Hotel, thus, providing physical spaces for the community to enjoy cultural events and art education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.