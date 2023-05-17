Nonprofit steps up to help church with project ahead of holiday

These crosses will be placed outside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Ontario, for Memorial Day. Pictured, from left, are Ron Verini, Charles McBee, the Rev. Paul Malek and Timothy Pelland.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida recently stepped up to help St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with its cross project for Memorial Day. Charles McBee has been working on a curb appeal project for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ontario for more than three years. In his quest, Memorial Day was soon approaching, and the time was right to remember our fallen heroes.

In a recent conversation with Pastor Paul Malek, the idea grew to place crosses around the church to honor those who have served our country and passed away, along with providing outreach to their church. Their vision was to put the names on the crosses of those who have served and passed. Furthermore, the crosses can be used for other events, such as “All Saint’s Day and Veterans Day.



