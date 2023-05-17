Nonprofit steps up to help church with project ahead of holiday

ONTARIO — Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida recently stepped up to help St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with its cross project for Memorial Day. Charles McBee has been working on a curb appeal project for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ontario for more than three years. In his quest, Memorial Day was soon approaching, and the time was right to remember our fallen heroes.
In a recent conversation with Pastor Paul Malek, the idea grew to place crosses around the church to honor those who have served our country and passed away, along with providing outreach to their church. Their vision was to put the names on the crosses of those who have served and passed. Furthermore, the crosses can be used for other events, such as “All Saint’s Day and Veterans Day.
Church officials wanted the crosses to be large enough (16-inches x 24-inches) to be seen as people drive by the church. However, the cost of wood, along with other obstacles made it harder and harder to accomplish their vision.
McBee visited Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida with his request and immediately, Charlene Pelland called her brother.
Timothy Pelland, is a 20-year retired Air Force Veteran who does wood working as a hobby. Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida had some wood left over from a project and finally their prayers had been answered.
Robert Metzger, a volunteer with the nonprofit, made a sign with Veteran Advocates logo to be put with the crosses. All are invited to an outside service at 10 a.m. May 28 to witness a tremendous tribute to our service men and women.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.