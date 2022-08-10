Youth participate in the sewing camp at the Adrian Summer Youth Program in July, during which they made stockings for Christmas. Funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and Oregon Association of Education Service Districts helped provide the camps.
ADRIAN — Adrian youth had a variety of summer activities to take part in this year, thanks to $93,500 in grant funding from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts and the Roundhouse Foundation.
While activities began in early June, there was no grant funding available then, so those activities used donated materials and existing equipment.
Adrian 2040 was notified in early July about the $2,500 Roundhouse Foundation grant, and July 25 received word that it had received $91,000 from the Education Service Districts. There were 133 youth who planned to participate in 12 different summer learning opportunities.
The grant funds will also be used for community events involving youth, such as a Movie Night on Aug. 26, and an October trunk-or-treat event.
“We were concerned that we might not receive the OAESD funds this year, as the insurance requirements proved difficult for a small non-profit to meet,” said Nickie Shira, Adrian 2040 president.
“Paul and his staff at Bentz Insurance in Vale went above and beyond to make sure Adrian 2040 met the insurance requirements, and we so appreciate all the work they did on our behalf.”
The larger grant, managed by the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts, is similar to a grant awarded a year ago to Adrian 2040 by the Oregon Community Foundation, and funds will be used for similar activities as they were a year ago.
The grant from the Roundhouse Foundation will fund supplies for two arts camps – sewing and photography.
“Fabric is so expensive,” said Angie Sillonis, secretary for Adrian 2040. “We had been relying on donations for the camp, which was providing six projects, for 27 kids, and if the photography campers were going to be able to print and mat photos to enter in the fair, they also needed funds. The Roundhouse Foundation generously provided funds to help us with critical needs for these two camps. We’re so grateful.”
One of the sports camps funded by the grant is a senior project, as Carter Bayes is bringing in college coaches to help with basketball camp. Kids in the Kitchen was a partnership with the Malheur County Extension Office.
Summer camps and activities in Adrian began in June, even without funding.
“People volunteered their time, and cut back on supplies or donated supplies, as needed, because people believed these activities were important for our kids,” Shira said.
Summer activities include Kids in the Kitchen, sewing, photography, disc golf, speed and agility, swimming, volleyball, basketball and an ESD-sponsored Makers Camp.
Work of the students in the summer photography camp, was on display at the Malheur County Fair this past week, and some of the sewing campers also had their creations on display.
