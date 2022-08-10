Adrian 2040

Youth participate in the sewing camp at the Adrian Summer Youth Program in July, during which they made stockings for Christmas. Funding from the Roundhouse Foundation and Oregon Association of Education Service Districts helped provide the camps.

 Harley Wade, file | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ADRIAN — Adrian youth had a variety of summer activities to take part in this year, thanks to $93,500 in grant funding from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts and the Roundhouse Foundation.

While activities began in early June, there was no grant funding available then, so those activities used donated materials and existing equipment.



Tags

Load comments